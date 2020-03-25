PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Stake Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of PVH worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

