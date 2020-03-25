PVH (PVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

