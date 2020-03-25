Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of AM opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 102,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

