Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Income Fund Issued By Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.43.

BYD stock opened at C$149.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 39.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$203.40.

