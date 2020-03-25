Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of APLE opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,827,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

