Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $139,421,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after buying an additional 938,718 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.