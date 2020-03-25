Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Cut by Piper Sandler

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amalgamated Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $258.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.52. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 310,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 2,838.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

