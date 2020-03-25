Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $370.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.