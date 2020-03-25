Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Issued By B. Riley

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marine Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.60. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.