Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Private Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

