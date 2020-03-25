Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ring Energy Inc Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

REI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Ring Energy stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ring Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 118,420 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

