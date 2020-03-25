Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Qorvo worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,448,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after buying an additional 144,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

