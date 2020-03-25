QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6,699.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,393,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $122,970,000 after buying an additional 1,373,247 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,704,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,258,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

