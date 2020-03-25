Quant Market Cap Reaches $32.43 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Quant has a total market cap of $32.43 million and $2.23 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00040257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00347022 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000979 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015318 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014094 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003092 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

