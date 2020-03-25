Quantis Network (QUAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $2,675.47 and approximately $20.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.02585903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00184478 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

