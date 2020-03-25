Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $71,632.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018732 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.02729443 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001246 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007647 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,703,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

