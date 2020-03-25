Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $665,339.61 and approximately $2,641.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,402,494 coins and its circulating supply is 168,402,494 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

