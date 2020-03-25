Quebecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,424.16 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $4,424.16 and approximately $13.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000373 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quebecoin

QBC is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

