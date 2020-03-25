Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

CVE:QST traded up C$0.37 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.07. 72,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.44.

In related news, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total value of C$147,101.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$509,000. Also, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at C$346,750. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,636 shares of company stock worth $935,781.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

