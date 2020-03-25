QunQun (QUN) Price Hits $0.0034

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $5.60 and $32.15. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $468,094.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.16 or 0.04186129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036882 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012025 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003493 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,332,726 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

