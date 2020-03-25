Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $494,336.37 and approximately $399.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

