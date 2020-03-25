Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,815 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Radian Group worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth $3,506,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 140,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,776 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 280,045 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

