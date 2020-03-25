Radium Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,777.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Radium has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $3,777.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Radium coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00005859 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018846 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,983,746 coins and its circulating supply is 3,967,483 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.