Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 227,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Ralph Lauren worth $49,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

