Ramsdens’ (RFX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Ramsdens (LON:RFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:RFX opened at GBX 94.75 ($1.25) on Wednesday. Ramsdens has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49.

In related news, insider Andrew David Meehan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £28,350 ($37,292.82).

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

