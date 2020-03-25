Rapids Price Reaches $0.0000 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Rapids has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $178,395.72 and $31.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02598259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.