Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €450.00 by Independent Research

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €450.00 ($523.26) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RAA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €545.00 ($633.72) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €655.00 ($761.63) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €569.20 ($661.86).

RAA stock traded up €9.20 ($10.70) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €488.80 ($568.37). 71,376 shares of the company were exchanged. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €593.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €661.97.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

