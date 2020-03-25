Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,185.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $388,905.80 and $2,185.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.02593579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00185229 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

