Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.50 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, IDCM and Cryptopia. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $87.61 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.02612268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00184715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,798,985,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Upbit, TradeOgre, QBTC, Nanex, IDCM, Cryptopia, Graviex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

