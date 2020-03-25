Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,285 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GDS were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GDS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GDS by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GDS from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. 2,411,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $65.34.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.