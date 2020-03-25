Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,606,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,273,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,909,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,605,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,583,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,114. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

