Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 150.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.99.

Etsy stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,462. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

