Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 491.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Evertec worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after buying an additional 887,449 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Evertec by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 193,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 5,162.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 112,376 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evertec by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Evertec stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 27,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

