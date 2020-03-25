Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,456,000 after purchasing an additional 122,269 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 52.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.06. 66,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,517. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

