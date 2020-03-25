Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

CSL stock traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.65. 617,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.