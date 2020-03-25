Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 796,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Plains GP worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,272,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,686.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 41,600 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $242,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,517.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

