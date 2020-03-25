Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,352 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17,318.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 409,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter.

RWL traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

