Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $138.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,671,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,726.59. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $881,257.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 288,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,501,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,298 shares of company stock valued at $81,043,730.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.