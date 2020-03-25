Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,775. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $152.97.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

