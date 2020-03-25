Raymond James & Associates Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after buying an additional 100,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 643,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 477,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of AIT traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. 393,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.