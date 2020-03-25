Raymond James & Associates Has $2.82 Million Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,523 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Caretrust REIT worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 1,239,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.73. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

