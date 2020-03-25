Raymond James & Associates Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Allison Transmission worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,836 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,380,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,967,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,386,000 after buying an additional 380,569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,905,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,075,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after buying an additional 416,339 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

ALSN traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.