Raymond James & Associates Has $3.04 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in CubeSmart by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.