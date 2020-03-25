Raymond James & Associates Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,373 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Envestnet worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $22,701,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Envestnet by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 161,735 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 238,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 123,477 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $3,032,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,112,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of ENV traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,851. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. Analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $669,409.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,038,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,459,755 in the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

