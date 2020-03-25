Raymond James & Associates Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,226 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,787 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

ACV stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 19,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

