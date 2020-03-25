Raymond James & Associates Has $3.14 Million Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 205,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,099. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

UI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

