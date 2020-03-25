Raymond James & Associates Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. 155,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

