Raymond James & Associates Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of United Bankshares worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 758,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,305,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,926,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

UBSI traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 980,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,559. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

