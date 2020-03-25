Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,687,000 after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $6.74 on Wednesday, hitting $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,409. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.49. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.25.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

