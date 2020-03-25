Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of CareDx worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareDx by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 374,897 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 340,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 565,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 248,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 661,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $818.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.96. CareDx Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,390 shares of company stock worth $863,614. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

